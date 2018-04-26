© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Trump thanks Kanye West for Twitter compliments

By kobina welsing

Rapper Kanye West is already under fire after his recent return to Twitter for tweeting his support for US President Donald Trump.

West, 40, posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, including a photo of himself wearing one of the president’s red “Make American Great Again” hats.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he tweeted.

The president responded on Twitter: “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, quickly came to his defence after his tweets sparked online backlash.

“To the media trying to demonise my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she tweeted.

West, who met Mr Trump in December 2016 after he won the presidential election, tweeted earlier on Wednesday that he shares “dragon energy” with the president, adding that Mr Trump was his “brother”.

He shared a photo of one of the president’s signature campaign “Make America Great Again” hats, which was signed by Mr Trump.

West also criticised Mr Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama – a fellow Chicagoan – saying he was “in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed”.

The comments angered some Twitter users, who quoted one of West’s songs from his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo, saying “I miss the old Kanye”.

 

Source: BBC

