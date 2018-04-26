We must beat malaria – First Lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for renewed drive in the fight against malaria.

Whilst applauding the efforts of all stakeholders and individuals in this fight, Mrs Akufo-Addo believes that a renewed and more vigorous approach in the fight against malaria is urgently required.

Delivering her remarks at an event to mark this year’s World Malaria Day under the theme: “Ready to beat malaria”, in Accra on Wednesday, 25 April 2018, Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that: “Ghana has made significant progress in controlling malaria, but there is still more to do. I envision a Ghana, where every child and every woman, is adequately protected or able to test, treat and recover quickly from malaria.

“My message is to call on every one of us in our individual capacities, to do whatever it takes to beat malaria for good.”

According to her, this is a shared vision which was recently shared by President Akufo-Addo at the just-ended Malaria Summit in London, where he boldly declared that Ghana is ready to beat malaria.

She used the occasion to remind Ghanaians about some basic habits such as sleeping under an insecticide-treated bed net, using mosquito repellents and consulting a health worker “when you or a family member has symptoms of malaria, to get tested and treated”, which, in her view, can help the fight.

“When we do these, we are ready to beat malaria,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, also called for collective engagement by all, saying: “Whether you are an organisation or an individual, join us and take action this World Malaria Day. Declare you’re ready to beat malaria.

“We must deepen our partnerships with our health partners, the private sector, civil society organisations, religious and traditional authorities and non-governmental organisations, to build effective systems, to provide accessible services for all.”

She was happy that the Ghana Health Service and partners are improving access to healthcare by strengthening the existing community-based health system through the effective delivery of health services made possible through CHPS Compounds.

The First Lady stressed increased commitment, partnerships and sustained investments to improve coverage of proven interventions, which benefits women and children.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM