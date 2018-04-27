Cocobod embarks on nationwide mass pruning

The Ghana Cocobod is conducting mass pruning of cocoa trees across the country.

This is the first time Ghana is embarking on a pruning exercise aimed at boosting the sector.

The exercise, which will run for a month, will see some branches of cocoa trees being cut off to allow more sunlight into the farm in a bid to induce flowering and increase yield.

There will also be a hand pollination exercise in all pruned farms.

The Communication Director of Cocobod, Noah Amenya told Starr Business’ Osei Owusu Amankwaah that, cocoa farmers have been sensitized on its benefits and Cocobod is hoping for full cooperation.

“Some farmers are afraid that the branches that will be cut may be the ones to grow the pods and so are hesitant. We conducted a successful pilot and many of the farmers are convinced it’s the way to go to have higher yields,” Mr. Amenya said.

This exercise comes on the back of the cutting of millions of cocoa trees affected by the black pod disease.

These moves are to help recapture the country’s position as the world’s leading cocoa producer.

Ghana and Ivory Coast are the world’s largest producers of cocoa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM