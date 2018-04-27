Ghana to become a beacon in arts industry – Asamoah-Baidoo

Ghanaians have been urged to rally behind entities supporting the creative arts industry to thrive in the country.

Zylofon Media has been proactive in injecting funds into the industry which was on the verge of collapse. Recently, it announced the addition of two top young journalists to its fold to beef up its operations in Ghana.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Halifax Ansah Addo, will be in charge of communication for Zylofon Music and NAM Mission and Zylofon Cash and Events respectively.

Confirming the news, Asamoah-Baidoo said the organization is doing “something positive for the creative industry” hence needs support from all to succeed.

“Zylofon is doing something positive for the Creative Industry in such a short spate of time and credit to the folks have worked to elevate it to such a pedestal. I am just honoured to be part of a team that seeks the best for our industry. Together and with the support of Ghanaians, we can make Ghana a beacon with regards to the arts industry,” he said.

Below are profiles of the two:

Halifax Ansah-Addo is a Ghanaian journalist living and working in Accra. Currently, he is Editor and co-owner of THE PUBLISHER newspaper.

He attended the African University College of Communications in Accra and an alumnus of the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ), Berlin, Germany.

He was awarded the 2015 Best Entertainment Journalist/Writer at the GN Bank Awards.

Halifax writes on politics, human rights, arts and social issues. He also works as a private media consultant and communication manager.

He is also Executive Director of Halifax Entertainment, a talent management and event organising company that discovered Ghanaian musician Nii Funny.

Before starting THE PUBLISHER newspaper, Halifax worked with Daily Guide, he was editor of News-One, and had also worked with the Crusading Guide and Accra Mail newspapers.

Zylofon Music and Mission

Arnold Asamoah- Baidoo is an Entertainment Journalist, a Communication Manager and a Consultant.

He is the Chief Executive Officer for Arn-Berrie Communications and is the Editor-in-Charge of showbiz portal, www.entertainmentgh.com.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science from the KNUST and a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Science from the University of Cape Coast.

He worked with P&P, the Hi Newspaper and was Editor for the Weekly Fylla Newspaper and Razz Newspaper.

He has served as the Public Relations Officer for the RTP Awards and Miss Ghana pageant. He has also served as a Board Member for the People’s Celebrity Awards GH., the Ghana Events Awards and 3Music Awards.

He’s also worked in the management teams for VGMA winners, Ofori Amponsah,Nacee and Kaywa as well as MTN Hitmaker winner and VGMA nominees, Kurl Songx.

