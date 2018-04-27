Kumawood’s Maame Serwaa featured in BBC’s documentary

Kumawood star, Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has been featured by BBC in her latest role in a local drama series titled Sadia.

The young actress made it to the list of the BBC’s programme for children across the African continent for the most popular young actors when the BBC’s crew asked around the city. With their main focus in Ghana, on the film and movie industry, Maame Serwaa discussed her career, charity in Ghana and other topics.

The BBC crew from the UK visited the young actress for the documentary section on Wednesday, April 11.

Speaking as a guest on BBC’s documentary, the young actress called for support and more opportunities for African women, stating that with more support and avenues the world would believe in the African woman the more.

Using herself as a case study, Maame Serwaa narrated that it wasn’t easy making a mark for herself in a very well male-dominated Ghanaian movie industry. She added that even though there are several ordeals many young girls face especially in the movie industry, she refused any proposal to engage in any sort of sexual activity with any filmmaker before being offered a role in a movie.

The actress explained that she knew her worth, her value, and talents.

Maame Serwaa is one of the most successful young actors in the industry and her recent mouthwatering contract with arts and entertainment conglomerate, Silvanus Records seals the deal for her.

Her passion on the screens has earned her numerous roles in various local movies.

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM