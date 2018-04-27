Merck, Infanta, ASPIRx sign MoU to fight malaria infection

Merck, a leading science and technology company, on Wednesday April 25 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, of the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and ASPIRx, a Ghanaian owned and vaccine operated bio-pharmalogical manufacturer, to support Ghana Health Service’s National Malaria Control Program.

This aims at exploring solutions for malaria prevention, including supporting the development of the new Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) facility.

“The entire membership of Infanta Malaria, with the guidance of our First Lady and Chairperson of Infanta, remain committed to serve as a national strategy for promoting accessible and quality health services to all Ghanaians particularly those in the rural areas” said Mrs. Ophelia Akiwumi, Deputy Director, Infanta said.

In recognition of the World Malaria Day in Ghana on April 25th, Merck has partnered with ASPIRx to enhance planned commemoration with the Ghana Health Service and the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, under the theme “How best to protect children and pregnant women from malaria infection”.

“This relationship with Merck and ASPIRx, offers yet another opportunity to invest in what we believe will make a difference in the lives of women and children” The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo said.

“Our President has set our tone of action and our First Lady has inspired us with her dedication to service. It is now our responsibility to bring our achievements back home to Ghana. I am extremely proud to announce today that I am bringing my achievements and life’s work back home to invest in my country. We are building the first World-class vaccine and research platform in Africa, here in Ghana” ASPIRx Executive Chairman, Andrew Clocanas said.

Merck, through the Merck Global Health Institute, and the Life Science and Performance Materials business sectors, has formalized the initiation of a long-term research and capacity-building consortium to identify and deploy timely and effective malarial prevention solutions for vulnerable communities.

“It has been a great opportunity to mark the World and Merck Malaria Day this year with new partners in the fight against malaria” said Beatrice Greco, Head of Research & Development and Access for the Merck Global Health Institute at Merck. “In the context of our research and development programs for health solutions in infectious diseases, this initiative will certainly contribute to the success of our integrated ‘One Merck for Malaria program’ for the pillar on transmission control” she added.

“In addition, this initiative complements the December MoU between Merck and RMS for Ghana being the first country in West Africa to get a purpose-built vaccine manufacturing factory.” said Fritz Sacher, Head of Strategy Realization for Africa

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM