MTN introduces self-service kiosks

It is believed the self-service kiosk comes on the back of the upsurge in mobile money services in the country. It is also among others, to reduce the pressure on merchants in some instances, as well as allow customers transact transfer business even at odd hours.

Aside from the mobile money services, the self-service kiosk will allow customers to withdraw money from an Ecobank or Stanbic account without an ATM card.

This is because the system allows a customer to withdraw a token by accessing the account via his or her mobile money pin. In addition, MTN customers could buy or change MTN SIM cards using the self-service kiosks

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM