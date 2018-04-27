Official: Emery confirms PSG departure

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has confirmed that he is set to leave the club at the end of the season. Here is what he had to say during a press conference ahead of his side’s match against Guingamp on Sunday night:

“I have communicated my departure to the players. I want to thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Antero Henrique, the supporters and all the players for these two seasons.

“PSG have a solid project. Neymar wants to evolve and grow with the club. It’s important to be motivated for each game. I’m happy with the mindset of the players for the end of the

Source:calciomercato