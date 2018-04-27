Police officer, one other arrested for robbery

The Eastern regional Police Command has arrested a Police Officer and his civilian accomplice over a fuel filling station robbery which occurred a month ago.

The suspects, Corporal Ghasty Yaaya Seidu, 37, with service number 43255 and Seth Kpornyo Dodzi were arrested at Akosombo and Somanya respectively on April 26, 2018, after Police Intelligence.

The suspect Corporal Ghasty Yaaya Seidu is attached to Akuse Police Station while Seth Kpornya Dodzi is a security man with Star Oil Filling station at Sra near Somanya.

They are currently in the custody of the Akuse Police assisting with investigations.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergent Francis Gomado explained to Starr News that, special Investigators from the Regional CID led by Deputy Regional Crime Officer, DSP Seth Serwonu, arrested the two suspects for their involvement in a series of robbery incidents in the area including the Okwenya Shell Fuel Station robbery which occurred on March 26, 2018, when the suspects tied the security man on duty, butchered and locked him into a room.

According to Sergent Gomado, a Search conducted in the room of the Police officer after his arrest led to the retrieval of one Bruni Pistol mode 92 together with two magazines and three 1.8mm ammunition.

He added that, an axe, a knife, 3 paper spray, 10 Wrist Watches, a pair of handcuff and a bayonet were also retrieved while a search in the room of Kpornyo Dodzi at his house in Trom, a suburb of Somanya, also led to the retrieval of 19 BB/AA live Catridges.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old security man who was severely injured during the robbery, Kudjo Akakpo, has identified the two for the robbery.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah