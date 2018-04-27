Visa Fraud: My suspension was too quick- Theo Edzie

The President of Ghana Swimming Association, Theo Wilson Edzie believes his suspension from his position is a knee jerk reaction and thinks his disciplines’ executives have been unfair to him.

Edzie is alleged to have added 16 names to the original 10 slated for the Games who were believed to be relatives to the Australia Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

In a statement released on Thursday by the association, his suspension was also triggered by his interaction with certain bodies and individuals in Australia concerning the Games on the blind side of the Swimming Association.

But, Edzie thinks this decision was taken in haste.

“My board should have alloweg the investigations to end before taking this decision because it is a bad thing for me”, he told Starr Sports.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM