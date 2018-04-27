YEA’s ‘youth in sports” program takes off

The Youth Employment Agency, under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, has begun registration for its recently launched ‘YOUTH IN SPORTS’ program under the Community Improvement Module.

The program which is set to train and employ a section of young people and sports enthusiasts will ultimately help to academically and practically boost sports management and administration in Ghana.

As development of the youth and creation of employment in both the public and private sectors form the basis of the YEA’s mandate, the agency has positioned itself to use all means available to help boost economic empowerment for the youth of this country through all sectors of the economy.

This forms part of the premise for which a crucial program of this nature has been developed to develop sports in the country. The program will see participants study in various forms of sports disciplines including Pitch Management, Federation Assistants, Fitness and Wellness, Coaching and Refereeing and Sports Journalism

This professionally oriented programme will also have a complete coverage to deliver a current, thorough overview of the key functional areas of Sport management – management, marketing, finance, human resource management, events management and tourism and hospitality management, recreation and leisure management.

The program will have two main cohorts which will comprise a) level I and b) level II

a) Level I: This is tailored toward anyone with a need for training assistance and support to be employed in the sports industry. They need a minimum of a BECE certificate to enroll. THIS GROUP WILL BE ENGAGED BY THE YEA FOR 2YEARS AFTER TRAINING

Courses include:

Pitch Management

Participants will be given practical training on all key topics with regard to managing football pitches. After the training, participants will be equipped with basic skills to manage football pitches.

Federation Assistants

Participants will be equipped with Basic management skills in their various Sporting disciplines. At the end of course, participants will be able to assist to work in the National, Regional and District Sports offices in their sports development

Fitness and Wellness

Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and practice of life long benefits related to proper nutrition, exercise and weight management. After the training, the participants will be able examine the basic concepts of Fitness and Wellness as they apply to personal life style in the continual journey of life.

b) Level II: this is tailored for people who are mainly in need of training assistance for their career development in Sports.

Level II courses are:

Coaching and Refereeing

The course will apply the respective International Sports Federation level one Sports content. At the end of the course, participants will be able to identify and develop juvenile and youth sports persons and teams.

Sports Journalism

Participants will go through basic rudiments of Sports Journalism and broadcasting.

After the training, participants will be able to acquire skills in news gathering, radio presentation and broadcasting production.

Fitness and Wellness

Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and practice of life long benefits related to proper nutrition, exercise and weight management. They will also be trained in data collection and analysis, report writing, speech writing and Test and Measurement as they apply to the Sports Industry.

After the training, the participants will be able examine the basic concepts of Fitness and Wellness as they apply to personal life style in the continual journey of life.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong at an implementation committee meeting expressed optimism about this program helping to further reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Lawyer Kodua Frimpong is also of the view that, the ‘Youth in Sports’ program will go a long way in bridging the gap between academia and sports in the country. To him, it will help develop more talents, boost businesses associated to sports while reducing unemployment.

Registration for the module which begun on Monday 23rd April 2018, will end on Tuesday 8th May 2018. Potential beneficiaries can register on our website at www.yea.gov.gh or follow us on our social media platforms (facebook: youth employment agency, twitter: yeaghana, Instagram: yeaghanaofficial) for more updates.

For further information, kindly contact the corporate affairs directorate on 0243802777 or 0577727069

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM