Akufo-Addo will never legalise homosexuality – Arhin

The Presidency has dismissed claims by the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has legalised homosexuality.

A statement issued Saturday by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin described the comment as baseless and a vile fabrication.

Asiedu Nketia addressing supporters of the NDC in Kumasi in the Ashanti region after a unity walk Saturday claimed that Akufo-Addo has consented to the legalisation of Gay marriage.

But according to Arhin, the claims by the NDC scribe are “nothing but a baseless and vile fabrication, by no less a person than the General Secretary of the leading opposition party in Ghana. For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo has NEVER stated anywhere that, under his presidency, “men will marry men, and women will marry women.”

The statement added that government “will neither ask for an apology or retraction from the NDC General Secretary, who, obviously, is still stuck in the age of the politics of lies, deceit and propaganda, which was rejected decisively by discerning Ghanaians in the 2016 general elections.”

Below is the full statement

RE: PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO HAS APPROVED GAY MARRIAGE

The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to comments made by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as reported by the online news outlet, The Pulse, to the effect that same-sex marriage has been approved by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the NDC’s health/unity walk, on Saturday, 28th April, 2018, in Kumasi, the NDC General Secretary is reported to have stated that “Nana Addo says men will marry men, and women will marry women.”

This is nothing but a baseless and vile fabrication, by no less a person than the General Secretary of the leading opposition party in Ghana. For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo has NEVER stated anywhere that, under his presidency, “men will marry men, and women will marry women”.

Indeed, the President remains focussed on delivering on his mandate, and improving on the quality of lives of the Ghanaian people. It will NOT be under his Presidency that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana.

We will neither ask for an apology or retraction from the NDC General Secretary, who, obviously, is still stuck in the age of the politics of lies, deceit and propaganda, which was rejected decisively by discerning Ghanaians in the 2016 general elections.

We will rather appeal to Ghanaians to, once again, ignore the falsehoods of the NDC, and urge Mr. Asiedu Nketiah to concentrate his energies on uniting his divided and discredited party.

Eugene Arhin Director of Communications

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM