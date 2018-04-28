Be symbols of Sacrifice – Akufo-Addo to Military Graduates

Members of the security services have been commended for their dedication and commitment over the years to protecting the territorial integrity of Ghana and assuring the health and safety of her citizens.

The Medical Corps of the services have also received special commendation for their continued support to both the military and civilians, which has gone a long way to provide enhanced access to health care.

Government, on its part, will continue to provide the necessary logistical support to ensure their operational efficiency and effectiveness as they discharge their duties.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, gave the commendation in a speech read on his behalf by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Graduation Parade of the Special Medical Intake 4 held at the Ghana Military Academy and Training School in Accra, on Friday 27th April, 2018.

The 114 graduands, who were drawn from various areas in the medical and related fields, received three months of intensive training to equip them with the necessary military qualities to be commissioned as officers.

“The peace and security of the State have been maintained through the professional posture of the Ghana Armed Forces and its earnest collaboration with the other security services. To this end, I want to reiterate government’s commitment to ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces is well equipped and motivated to meet contemporary threats,” President Akufo-Addo stated, and challenged the graduates to serve with integrity.

“Let me remind you that you are joining a revered institution which is a major pillar in the development of our Nation. Your contribution to the health needs of troops, their dependents, and the general public must therefore be seen as a service to the State. Your predecessors have paved the way with high standards which you are under obligation to maintain and improve upon.

“You must be a symbol of Service, Devotion and Sacrifice in your entire career. I urge you to go out there and serve with humility, integrity and respect for authority. We are optimistic that you will exhibit the high sense of discipline and loyalty instilled in you during your training so that others will emulate you. Let us hold Ghana high in honour.”

The President reminded the security services of the continually evolving threats facing the nation, including illegal arms trafficking and terrorism, and pledged his government’s commitment to “equipping the Ghana Armed Forces with the requisite logistics support and training to boost its operational efficiency to meet emerging challenges.”

“The complex dimension of global security where non-state actors have become major players call for a comprehensive re-appraisal of our strategies.

“In particular, one cannot underestimate the importance of civil society to state security and national development. The complementary roles of individuals, organisations and government will promote the safety and wellbeing of our people. We would therefore continue to promote the synergy between the Armed Forces and other state actors,” the President concluded.

The graduation ceremony was attended by members of the Military high command including the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa; Minister for Defence Hon Dominic Nitiwul and his Deputy Hon Maj Derek Oduro (Rtd); Greater Accra Regional Minister Ishmael Ashitey, Deputy Foreign Minister Hon Mohammed Habibu Tijani, MP for Ledzokuku Hon Bernard Okoe Boye; and a number of retired Service Chiefs.

Cadet Sergeant Essuman Solomon was adjudged the Best Overall Cadet of Special Medical Intake 4.

