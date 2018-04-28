Illegal mining: 1155 galamseyers arrested so far

One thousand, one hundred and fifty-five (1155) illegal miners have been arrested by the Operation Vanguard taskforce since the unit commenced operation to clamp down on illegal mining across the country.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the taskforce, Sqn Leader Robinson Omane Agyei in exclusive interview with Empire news’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan on the sidelines of a day’s sensitization forum organized by the Media Coalition against Illegal Mining in the Western region Friday.

“From July 31st 2017 till date, we have arrested 1155 persons who were engaging in illegal mining or galamsey,” he stated.

175 persons of the aforementioned figure are foreigners consisting; 159 Chinese, an Indian, three Nigerians, seven Burkinabes and three Nigeriens.

The taskforce, he further noted seized about 570 excavators; 2067 water pumping machines, 71 vehicles and motorbikes respectively, 4992 chanfan machines, 106 weapons and 2333 ammunitions.

The government in July last year escalated its fight against illegal mining with the deployment of a joint military and police personnel to curb the scourge—Operation Vanguard.

In all 400 officers were deployed in the first phase of a long-term campaign to protect mining sites across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the taskforce, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said its role would be to make sure that processes devised by the government to halt illegal mining were pursued in peace and security.

“On that? No compromise,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM