Jewel Ackah dead

Veteran Highlife musician Jewel Ackah has passed away.

The Composer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anthem is said to have died Friday,April 27 at his home.

He was known to have been battling stroke and other sicknesses for about a decade.

Several personalities and groups, including an NDC group and Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon Media, had made donations for the veteran musician’s upkeep and medical care.

The late Ackah has been a supporter of the NDC and has composed most of the songs the party used in campaigning during and after elections.

Some of his songs include ‘Asomdwoe Hene,’ ‘Jesus’, ‘Manye Yie,’ among others.

