Zylofon Partners Aboakyere Festival

Multimedia entertainment giant, Zylofon, would officially partner the Chiefs and people of Effutu Traditional area for the 2018 edition of the annual Aboakyere festival scheduled from today, Saturday April 28 to Sunday May 6.

Zylofon, as part of the partnership, has put together a sequence of mind-blowing entertainment events to thrill celebrants and patrons at the festival.

On Thursday May 3, the company and its affiliates would organize a mega float in the form of a jamboree amidst music and dance. The float is dubbed Aboakyere Lemon Thursday and would take off from the Winneba Junction through the principal streets of the Winneba and Effutu township.

This is expected to be patronized by some 7000 plus persons from all walks of life and would commence from noon to sunset.

On Friday May 4, ZET Cinema and the Zylofon Arts Club would show one of the most talked-about movies currently, ‘That Night’, at the South Campus (Amo Hall) of the University of Education, Winneba.

The movie would be precluded by a glamorous Red-Carpet event which would be captured for broadcast on Zylofon TV. It would be the first time That Night is screening in the Central Region.

On Saturday May 5, the entire Zylofon team would join Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the area and president of the Effutu Traditional Council, as well as the chiefs and people of the area for a traditional durbar and procession of Asafo Chiefs.

On same Saturday the Miss Aboakyere 2018 pageant, sponsored by Zylofon would come off at the Windy Lodge Hotel.

The overall winner and two runner ups of the Miss Aboakyere 2018 pageant would have internship opportunities to work with Zylofon Media, be signed on as Ambassadors for Zylofon Cash and also be rewarded with cash prices and other souvenirs from Zylofon Media.

The festivities would be climaxed with a fun-packed beach concert, tagged as ‘Zylofon Cash Invasion’ at the Windy Lodge Beach Hotel.

Some of the country’s most celebrated musicians including Kofi Kinata, Teephlow, Kumi Guitar, Nii Funny, Article Wan, Obinini, among others have been billed for the Zylofon Cash Invasion beach concert on Sunday May 6.

The event is sponsored by Zylofon Cash, organized by Zylofon Events and powered by Zylofon Media

