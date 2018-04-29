Akufo-Addo Salutes Isaac Dogboe For Heroics In WBO Triumph

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Isaac Dogboe for his victory in the WBO Junior Featherweight / Super Bantamweight bout against American Jessie Magdaleno.

Dogboe, 23, staged a brave come-back from a round one knock down to defeat champion Magdaleno in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The Royal Storm becomes the youngest Ghanaian to have ever won a world title after his victory over the undefeated Magdaleno.

And, Ghana President Akufo-Addo has congratulated him for the win.

The President wrote on his Facebook timeline. “Congratulations to Isaac Dogboe on his victory over Jessie Magdaleno, and, in so doing, becoming WBO Junior Featherweight/Super Bantamweight Champion, and Ghana’s youngest-ever boxing world champion. We are proud of him, and I am confident that he is destined for greatness!!.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM