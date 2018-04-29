Boxing: Dogboe stops Magdaleno to win WBO title

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe, 19-0, 13 KOs, won the WBO junior featherweight title with an 11th round TKO of Jessie Magdaleno, 25-1, 18 KOs, on Saturday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Dogboe went down in the first round, but battled back well.

Magdaleno was knocked down once in the 5th and twice in round 11. After the second knockdown, referee Benjy Esteves Jr stopped the fight without a count.

The time was 1:38. Dogboe was leading going into the 11th round.

Dogboe was ahead on all three official scorecards at the time of the stoppage: 97-91, 96-91 and 95-93. Dogboe landed 172 of 530 punches (33 percent), and Magdaleno landed 104 of 383 (27 percent).

Ghana, after years of waiting, has a new world boxing champion.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM