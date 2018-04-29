E/R: Two feared dead; 10 injured in fatal accident

Two passengers are feared dead in a reported fatal motor accident on the Teacher Mante stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred Sunday Morning around 10:30am.

According to a Unit committee member in the area, at least two passengers are feared dead while about 10 other suffered various degrees of injuries.

He said the injured have been rushed to Hospital for treatment.

According to him, the commercial vehicle with registration Number GR 5228-18 from Accra heading towards the Kumasi direction of the road made an overtaking at Teacher Mante but unfortunately hit the back of a speeding vehicle causing the commercial vehicle to somersault.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM