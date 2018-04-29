MainOne extends coverage to Takoradi

MainOne, West Africa’s leading communications and data solutions provider, has announced the establishment of a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Takoradi’s Business District, extending the company’s reach in Ghana. This added infrastructure in Takoradi assures majority of Ghana’s enterprises headquartered in Takoradi and those also with branches in Takoradi and environs of robust ICT services and infrastructure that MainOne has become known for in Ghana.

Head of Network, MainOne Ghana, Emmanuel Kwarteng, who described the impact that MainOne’s communications services solutions would have on businesses within the Takoradi metropolis and environs stressed that the new PoP would further enhance the company’s ability to deliver best-in-class connectivity and value-added service in the Takoradi area. He reiterated MainOne’s commitment to supporting its customers, their current and future growth initiatives, through the extension of the Company’s network infrastructure.

In 2017, a PoP was commissioned in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra in addition to already existing PoPs at Tema, Cable Station at Nungua, Spintex Road and Legon. The new Takoradi PoP further expands the company’s existing robust infrastructure to deliver products and services solutions including, connectivity, enterprise voice, data center services and bundled solutions, to the enterprise businesses in Ghana.

Elaborating on the company’s overarching strategy, Angelo Govina, General Manager for MainOne stated that, “MainOne’s vision for a connected West Africa is to accelerate the penetration of reliable and affordable broadband internet services to support socio-economic development in the region. We are investing significantly in distributing more of our connectivity services across and within major regional capitals in Ghana.

“We acknowledge that Takoradi has become a major business hub buoyed by the growing Oil and Gas industry in Ghana, where demand for our services is growing exponentially. Our plan is to continue to invest in infrastructure that will enable us extend our reliable connectivity across other areas in Ghana. For areas where we do not have our fiber coverage, we have partnered with CSquared’s Project Link and other key infrastructure partners to provide our customers access to a superfast connectivity network. This expansion and partnerships are part of our strategy and commitment towards assisting Ghanaian businesses in their quest for improved productivity and efficiency through dedicated and reliable connectivity services, as well as accelerating the rate of broadband penetration across Ghana’’.

Since 2009, MainOne has invested over $300m in ICT infrastructure in West Africa as part of its commitment to deepening internet access across the region. The Company currently provides services to clients including large telcos, ISPs and enterprises in 10 countries across West Africa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM