AFC Leopards part ways with Eric Bekoe

Kenyan top flight side AFC Leopards have parted ways with Ghanaian striker Eric Kwabena Bekoe after failing to impress in the league.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ghana Premier League goal king failed to hit the heights that saw him leave the country for the Leopards.

Head Coach of AFC Leopards Robert Motano and Dennis Kitambi were not impressed by the form of the Ghanaian and had to let him leave.

“We have parted ways, but under mutual consent. He (Bekoe) has been with us, but playing time has been hard, meaning he was not really helping the team,” AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule confirmed to Goal.

“As a result, we decided to let him go. He will leave next month. That is our agreement.

“We just wish him the best. We cannot retain someone whose output is wanting.”

Eric Bekoe is the second Ghanaian to have left the Kenyan in recent years with former Hearts of Oak striker Gilbert Fiamenyo also leaving the club two seasons ago.

