Agoo TV Sports launches #MyGhplExperience

Dwidwamu Sports, the flagship sports morning show on EIB Network-owned Agoo TV has introduced a new promo, #MyGhplExperience, to whip up interest in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

#MyGhplExperience, according to head of sports Adam Adjei is an interactive medium for football fans who throng the respective league centres across the country to share with the world their fun moments during match days.

These moments captured by football fans, will be sent to a dedicate medium for airplay on Agoo TV’s Dwidwamu Sports show.

How to participate

Be at a league centre

Take a short video of yourself and/or any fascinating moment from the stands while enjoying the games

Send your clip via whatsapp to 0268704701. Facebook users can send direct message to the Agoo TV Official page. On Twitter, post a tweet with the hashtag #MyGhplExperience and #Agootv

Dwidwamu Sports airs on @AgooTVGH every weekday from 8am-10am and repeated in the evenings from 8pm-10pm

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM