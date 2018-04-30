© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Agoo TV Sports launches #MyGhplExperience

By Anthony Bebli

Dwidwamu Sports, the flagship sports morning show on EIB Network-owned Agoo TV has introduced a new promo, #MyGhplExperience, to whip up interest in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

#MyGhplExperience, according to head of sports Adam Adjei is an interactive medium for football fans who throng the respective league centres across the country to share with the world their fun moments during match days.

These moments captured by football fans, will be sent to a dedicate medium for airplay on Agoo TV’s Dwidwamu Sports show.

Related Posts

GPL Outstanding Matches: Liberty lose to Bechem,Dreams beat…

Russia World Cup: Ghana cleared to continue domestic league

Official: Coach Klaus Rasmussen quits WAFA

How to participate

  • Be at a league centre
  • Take a short video of yourself and/or any fascinating moment from the stands while enjoying the games
  • Send your clip via whatsapp to 0268704701. Facebook users can send direct message to the Agoo TV Official page. On Twitter, post a tweet with the hashtag #MyGhplExperience and #Agootv

Dwidwamu Sports airs on @AgooTVGH every weekday from 8am-10am and repeated in the evenings from 8pm-10pm

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Sports

GPL Outstanding Matches: Liberty lose to Bechem,Dreams beat Aduana

Sports

Russia World Cup: Ghana cleared to continue domestic league

Sports

Official: Coach Klaus Rasmussen quits WAFA

Sports

Referee Emmanuel Ansah is a disgrace- Liberty’s welfare manager

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm