Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyi

The former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has warned GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi to be ready for “battle” if he decides to seek re-election in next year’s presidential elections.

Afriyie speaking on Asempa FM Monday confirmed that he will contest next year’s elections and urged Nyantakyi not to seek re-election adding that after almost 14 years at the helm of Ghana football, it is time for Nyantakyi to walk away.

Afriyie was sacked by the executive committee of the Ghana Football Association last week bringing to an end his four year stint as the association vice president.

The relationship between Afriyie and Nyantakyi, has been rocky over the past few years after reports indicated that Afriyie was undermining his boss.

But Afriyie has dismissed claims of a betrayal stating that he has always been loyal to Nyantakyi.

“I have never betrayed Nyantakyi. I have always been truthful to him. If that’s what is termed as betrayal then I don’t know…I have always supported him, even in the most difficult times, so how could I betray him.”

According to Afriyie, his vote contributed to the election of Nyantakyi onto the FIFA council.

“Nyantakyi got elected by one single vote. He made it onto the FIFA Council by just one vote. I voted for him…because I believed in him. How could I possibly betray him?”

Afriyie added that he is well vexed in football administration and will transform Ghana football if elected in the 2019 elections.

He warned acolytes of Nyantakyi that he will not be intimidated to rescind his decision.

“They should be ready for battle…I cannot be intimidated because I am not that kind of person who will keep quiet, I can walk to any radio station and speak my mind. I urge Nyantakyi to keep to his decision and not seek re-election.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM