E/R: Court issues arrest warrant for gun wielding JHS student

The Koforidua Circuit Court B has issued an arrest warrant for Philip Asare, the third-year Junior High School Student of Ellen White SDA School in Koforidua in the Eastern Region who pulled a gun against his headmaster.

The suspect has since the incident gone into hiding hence the arrest warrant application by Prosecution officer, Chief Inspector Benard Annor, which has been granted by the Court presided over Her Honour Mercy Addai Kotei on Friday April 27, 2018.

Asare, now at large and his accomplice pulled a gun and knife and threatened to kill the headmaster of Ellen White for seizing his mobile phone.

During mock exams Thursday April 5, 2018, a mobile phone was detected in the bag of Asare by some teachers after it rang during the exams.

The teachers seized the phone and told Asare that he would be punished after the mock exams for bringing a phone to school which is against school rules. But the student got agitated and left the school abandoning the exams.

He returned to the school after some hours with his accomplice and conned the headmaster into having a discussion with him.

During the discussion with the headmaster over the decision to seize his phone, Asare pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the headmaster if the phone is not returned.

But after the headmaster stood his ground and decided not to return the phone, Asare’s accomplice who is not a student pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the headmaster.

Asare and his accomplice managed to escape sensing danger of Police arrest.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES), Asiedu Acheampong, told Starr news the service has also commenced investigating the matter alongside the investigation by the New Juaben Municipal Police Command.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah