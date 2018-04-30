I’ll scrap all officiating fees when elected- George Afriyie

Former Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie has promised not to burden club owners over officiating fees in all leagues in the country when he takes over the FA

Afriyie has resisted calls from Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ‘cronies’ to rescind his decision to contest for the seat in 2019.

Incumbent President Kwesi Nyantakyi has stated publicly he won’t seek re-election but it is believed he is set to make a U-turn which many Ghanaians believe is a breach of trust.

According to the incoming Afriyie he has drafted in his blueprint to scrap officiating fee for clubs if he becomes the GFA President.

“No club will pay officiating fee in Ghana anymore from Colts to Division Two to Division One,” he told Asempa FM

Source: Starrsportsgh