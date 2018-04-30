Mallam Junction road closes today for storm drain construction

The Ghana Highway Authority will today, April 30, close portions of the Mallam Junction road for the construction of a storm drain.

Road Motorists and other road users plying Mallam Junction and its immediate surroundings would no longer be allowed to use parts of the road from today.

The project which is estimated to last 50 days is expected to among other things help address the perennial flooding in the enclave.

Major routes around Awoshie, Mallam and parts of the N1 highway will be affected by the blockade. Sanitation Engineer with the Ministry for Sanitation and water Resources Gabriel Engman told Starr News signposts indicating diversion routes to drivers plying the stretch of road have been installed to help road users.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM