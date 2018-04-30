NABCO: We can’t sell our dignity for GH¢600 – Private nurses

The Coalition for Public Trained Registered Nurses and Midwives has described as “very sad” government’s plan to recruit them under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

NABCO is aimed at tackling graduate unemployment in Ghana and will be launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May Day.

The programme will operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

Calling on members to reject government’s move, the Coalition said in a statement dated April 29 that “this time around we will stand together and say no to this hard policy.”

“It is very sad to hear that professionally trained nurses and midwives will be employed under the Nation Builders Corps to be launched on the 1st of May 2018,” continued the statement stressing: “As it stands now we want to make it clear to the government that we can’t sell our profession and dignity out for just GH¢600 or GH¢700. We have suffered enough and deserve better treatment.”

Accepting the government’s policy, predicted the statement signed by Raymond Eworku, Coalition president, Achire Abraham, General Secretary and Boamah Evans, Public Relations Officer “will be the beginning of the extinction of nursing and midwifery in Ghana.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM