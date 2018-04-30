‘Over 100k children caught in child labour in Ghana’

The Government of Ghana has been urged to strengthen its measures aimed at fighting child labour, human trafficking and modern day slavery in the country if it hopes to end the menace.

The move, according to experts is necessary as more children are being trafficked to work in hazardous environments in the country especially in the fishing sector.

Over 100,000 children according to a research are trapped in hazardous labour situations in the country as such children are made to perform tasks which are above their strength with no regard for their education and health.

A lot of the children, the experts say even die in the process as their slave masters push them into rivers to carry out tasks which mostly claim their lives.

Speaking to Starr News on the sidelines of a Children and Youth Conference on Slavery and Child trafficking organised by the anti-child trafficking Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) “Ending Modern Day Slavery Now”, the director, David Kofi Ewusi indicated that some 49,000 children are working on the Volta River alone under harsh conditions.

Such children, he indicated are without proper care and efforts must be doubled by authorities to rescue them before they lose their lives.

His outfit, he said in the last six months has been able to rescue 10 of such children as they tend to come under severe attacks in such rescue missions.

The security agencies and the child protection agencies, he said must up their game if such children are to be rescued thereby preserving their lives.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah Acheamfour