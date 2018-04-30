Somanya Robbery: Police Officer, one other remanded

The Koforidua Circuit Court A on Monday April 30, 2018 remanded Corporal Ghasty Yaaya Seidu, a Police officer attached to the Akuse Police station and Seth Kpornya Dodzi, a private security man with Star Oil Fuel filling station.

The Plea of the accused persons was not taken because the Circuit Court B Judge who was to sit on the case had additional duty to attend at Anyinam hence did not sit.

The two accused persons will, therefore, reappear in court on April 2, 2018.

The visibly angry accused police officer who was hoping to get bail through his defense counsel, lawyer Apoli became disappointed when he had to return to police custody to reappear in Court on Wednesday.

While walking out of the court room, corporal Ghasty threatened to deal with his own colleagues who took his pictures and circulated on Social Media.

The two accused persons were arrested at Akosombo and Somanya respectively on April 26, 2018, after police intelligence in connection with series of robbery cases including fuel filling station robbery which occurred a month ago.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargent Francis Gomado explained to Starr News that, Special Investigators from the Regional CID led by Deputy Regional Crime Officer, DSP Seth Serwonu, arrested the two suspects for their involvement in a series of robbery incidents in the area including the Okwenya Shell Fuel Station robbery which occurred on March 26, 2018, when the suspects tied the security man on duty, butchered and locked him into a room.

According to Sergent Gomado, a search conducted in the room of the Police officer after his arrest led to the retrieval of one Bruni Pistol mode 92 together with two magazines and three 1.8mm ammunition.

He added that, an axe, a knife, 3 paper spray, 10 Wrist Watches, a pair of handcuff and a bayonet were also retrieved while a search in the room of Kpornyo Dodzi at his house in Trom, a suburb of Somanya, also led to the retrieval of 19 BB/AA live Cartridges.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old security man who was severely injured during the robbery, Kudjo Akakpo, has identified the two for the robbery. The Police are also on a manhunt for six other accomplices now at large.

