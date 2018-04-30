Western Region gets sports Complex in 2019.

Western region will by January next year have a new ultramodern Sports complex as the Sports ministry’s sod cutting train landed in Axim over the weekend.

The 6 million Ghana cedis facility will comprise a 5000 seater capacity stadium, an 8-lane Tartan track, a multi-purpose Sports court, an ICT resource center, youth counselling center, gym and a restaurant.

The MP for the constituency who also doubles as the Minister for tourism and creative arts, Catherine Ablema Afeku has also promised to put up a hostel to complement the multi-Sports Complex.

Speaking at the sod-cutting exercise on Saturday at the Axim Red Park, the Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Asiamah said “The government is committed to the development of the youth in particular and sports in general to ensure equal opportunities for all.

“We are committed to ensuring that an international standard sporting facility is put up here so that one day the Black Stars can train and play friendly matches with the Green Eagles of Nigeria here,” he added.

Western region becomes the 3rd region to witness the construction of a sports complex after Volta and Eastern region. The Sports Ministry will move to Kumasi on Monday to break grounds for works to also in the Ashanti region,

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM