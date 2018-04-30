Wisa fined GHS8K for indecency

An Accra Circuit Court has fined hiplife artiste Eugene Ashie popularly known as Wisa GHS8,400 after he was found guilty of misconduct.

If he defaults in payment, he will serve a 24-month jail term.

Delivering judgment on Monday, April 30, the court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, pointed out that there were contradictions in the police account and Wisa’s explanation.

Wisa was arrested in December 2015 for allegedly exposing his manhood while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre during the December to Remember Concert.

Midway through his performance at the concert, the musician, while dancing behind a lady on stage, pulled down his boxer shorts and pulled out his manhood.

The ‘Ekiki Me’ hitmaker, however, was not perturbed as he continued jumping up and down with his genitals on display.

The rapper’s behavior has been condemned by many people.

However, his lawyer has always maintained that Wisa pulled a fake penis as part of a publicity stunt.

