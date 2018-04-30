World Class Diagnostic and Heart Centre Begin Operations in Ghana

A world class advance Diagnostics and Heart Centre, Euracare, has commenced operations in Ghana at its state of the art Facility at North Labone in Accra.

Euracare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eurapharma, the CFAO Groups healthcare arm. Euracare as part of its services will offer consultations and treatment procedures which will be performed by internationally trained full-time and consulting specialist, notably in the field of non-invasive and interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, general practice, urology, respiratory medicine and gastroenterology.

Euracare has as its mission to bring world-class medical diagnostic and treatment services to Ghana by providing her patients with the same quality services one will find in the United Kingdom or in the United States of America.

Speaking officially at the commissioning of the facility, Managing Director of Euracare, Glenn De Villers, said the facility has been carefully constructed and planned to meet world class standards comparable to similar health centres in every developed country.

On the issues of cost, Villiers said the facility will offer very competitive charges on all its services ensuring that patrons get value for money.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare