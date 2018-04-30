© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Yvonne Nduom wins Best Female Entrepreneur 2017

By miriam hayford

Groupe Nduom’s Senior Vice President, Yvonne Nduom, has been adjudged Best Female Entrepreneur for the year 2017 at the 8th Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards held over the weekend.

On the same night President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, was also inducted into the Entrepreneur Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

In a citation, the Foundation acknowledged the contribution of Groupe Nduom in Ghana, Liberia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, the US and UK, and the fact that Groupe Nduom covers almost every business area which includes banking, manufacturing, hospitality, investment, media, real estate, advertising, insurance, education, logistics, and power.

Mrs Nduom is also the Executive Chairperson of Coconut Grove Hotels, a chain of hotels which includes Coconut Grove Hotels- Beach Resort, Bridge House and Village all in Elmina; Coconut Grove Regency in Accra, Coconut Grove Sakumono in Accra and Coconut Grove Miners’ Lodge in Obuasi.

She is an expert in management services and has held high profile courses for multinational and other Ghanaian businesses.

They include UNILEVER, Multimedia, Barclays Bank, Social Security & National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Other award winners at the night included Daniel Awuah Darko, Dr Daniel Mckorley, Dr Joshy Varkey, Dr Kwaku Frimpong among others.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

 

