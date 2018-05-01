Court fines 11 WASSCE impersonators Ghc1,200 each

The Akim Oda District Magistrate Court in the Eastern Region presided over by His Worship Akwasi Apeatse Abaidoo has convicted eleven(11) students made up of nine (9) students from University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University for Professional studies, and, the University of Energy and Natural Resources, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and two Senior High School Students to a fine of Ghc1,200 each and in default serve three(3) years imprisonment in hard Labour.

The Court additionally banned the convicts from writing any Examination conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The convicts pleaded guilty to the charge of impersonation.

The convicts are Suzzette Lamprey,19, level 100 student of University of Cape Coast, Christella Agyepong, 18, level 100 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy And Natural Resources, Agyei Elias,22, level 200 University of Professional Studies (UPS), Adjoh Wisdom ,20, level 400, UPS and ANIM Ansah ,22, level 100 ,University of Ghana ,Legon.

The rest are Antwi David, 19, level 100 (UPS), Desmond Agbesi, 26, a former student of Legon, Nyamekye Patience,19 ,and Eugenia Obeng Boateng

Meanwhile, Christian Dzisenu, a 23-year-old teacher with First & Star Remedial school in, Community 25, Tema who also pleaded guilty to a charge of Abetment of impersonation was convicted to a fine of GHC1, 200.00 in default serves 3 months imprisonment in hard labor.

He has also been banned by the court from writing any WAEC organized examinations for three (3) years.

Also, Prince Annor Darkwa of same First & Star Remedial school Remedial School, as well as the Director of the School, Dr. Richard Salu, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of impersonation and abetment respectively.

They will reappear in Court on May 8, 2018. While one other accused person Kelvin Darko, 18, also of the First & Star Remedial School was re-arrested and put before the court but pleaded not guilty to a charge of personation.

He will make a reappearance on May 8, 2018.

The Oda police in the Eastern region arrested the convicts for impersonation in the ongoing WAEC examinations.

They were contracted from Accra and other places “to write the WAEC examinations for students of PLACID International Schools in Oda.”

