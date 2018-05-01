MAY DAY: Bawumia breaks protocol; arrives after Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia broke presidential protocol Tuesday morning at the May Day celebration in Kumasi as he arrived at the event several minutes after the President had taken his seat at the ceremony.

It is unclear the reason for the delay as the two gentlemen almost left the launching of the Nation Builders Corps program which was held at the KNUST campus together.

According to Starr News reporters at the ceremony, the breach in protocol created an awkward scene as the president, by protocol, was not expected to stand up for anyone at a ceremony.

The Vice President upon arrival at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium immediately took his seat and the program proceeded.

Meanwhile, Trades Union Congress has called on the government to create decent employment for Ghanaians while commending the Akufo-Addo led administration for the launch of the nation builders corps.

Application under the scheme has opened and after training the selected applicants are expected to start work August 1, 2018.

The programme will initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers. There’s also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM