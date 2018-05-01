Nation Builders Corps won’t discriminate – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the newly launched Nation Builders Corps will not discriminate against anyone.

He said the scheme, which is expected to engage 100,000 graduates, is open to all graduate citizens who “have duly discharged their national service obligations.”

Speaking at the launch of the scheme in Kumasi on May Day, he said application will be done strictly online to “optimise efficiency.”

According to him, every constituency will have its fair share in the Nabco scheme when it comes to placements.

“Placement will last for 3 years. Our commitment to job creation will not end here but will be accelerated through the 1 district 1 Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives,” Akufo-Addo stated.

He charged graduates to “own the Nabco scheme” since it is a well-thought-out plan to tackle the unemployment situation in Ghana.

Application under the scheme has opened and after training the selected applicants are expected to start work August 1, 2018.

The programme will initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers. There’s also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.

Then there’s also the Heal Ghana module where nurses who have been sitting home without jobs after school will be employed.

There’ll also be the Enterprise Ghana module where graduates will be assigned to various private sector enterprises for jobs and skills training as well as development.

The Digitise Ghana module will see graduates being sent to the IT sector for the Digital Ghana agenda, the transformation agenda, where they will be attached to the NIA or to the Ghana Post or to the Birth and Death Registry or to the Land Registry.

They will be doing digitisation work for this country. Then the Governance Ghana module where people will be attached to various local authorities.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM