Recruiting nurses under NaBCo dangerous – Labour expert warns

Labour expert, Austin Gammey has warned that recruiting nurses under the Nation Builders’ Corps (NaBCo) could lead to the loss of precious human lives.

“…there are some major [professions] that should not be contemplated to be of the temporary nature of the kind they are talking about,” he cautioned on Starr Today.

“Nursing, for instance, is very…not just the nobility of the profession but the character and nature of the job is such that if you know that you are being employed for a certain period of time and that will be the end of it, your mentality, actions and inactions can cause peoples’ lives and so we really have to be mindful about all these things,” he added.

His admonitions come after the Coalition for Public Trained Registered Nurses and Midwives described as “very sad” government’s plan to recruit them under the policy which was launched Tuesday in Kumasi in the Ashanti region by President Akufo-Addo.

NABCO is aimed at tackling graduate unemployment in Ghana and it will operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

Speaking at the launch of the policy, Akufo-Addo said every constituency will have its fair share in the NaBCo scheme when it comes to placements.

“Placement will last for 3 years. Our commitment to job creation will not end here but will be accelerated through the 1 district 1 Factory and Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives,” he stated with a call on graduates to “own the Nabco scheme” since it is a well-thought-out plan to tackle the unemployment situation in Ghana.

Application under the scheme has opened and after training the selected applicants are expected to start work August 1, 2018.

