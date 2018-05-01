UEFA CL: Real edge into final after thriller

Real Madrid squeezed into another Champions League final after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at the Bernabeu, going through 4-3 on aggregate.

Bayern took the lead early on through Joshua Kimmich’s close-range finish (3), before Karim Benzema headed home at the far post to level it up (11).

It was 2-1 just after the break as goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s nightmare error from a backpass allowed Benzema to tap into an empty net (46), but James Rodriguez, on loan at Bayern from Real, converted from a tight angle (63) to make it 2-2 on the night and 4-3 to Real on aggregate.

Source:Skysports