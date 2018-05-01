YEA to employ 80k non-graduates aside NABCO – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has revealed the Youth Employment Agency will employ some 80 thousand non-graduates in the country aside the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) which aims to recruit some 100,000 graduates this year.

The effort is to address unemployment among non-graduates as the (NABCO) addresses the job gap among graduates in the country.

“I wish to state also that the YEA programme will also recruit some 80,000 non-graduates this year,” the President said.

Launching the job initiative at the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Tuesday, the president noted the NABCO will address the “tragic” issue of unemployment in the country.

“The Nations Builders Corps will employ in this year alone 100,000 young men and women to assist in the public service delivery in our country. The grave story of youth unemployment has been a tragic part of our lives for far too long in Ghana.

“Data from the renowned Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) published in March 2017 revealed that only 10 percent of our graduates found jobs after the first year of completing school. That it takes up to 10 years for the graduates to secure employment”.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has said the Akufo-Addo government has made significant stride since coming into power in addressing Ghana’s unemployment challenges.

This, according to him, has led to the creation of some 1,996,444 jobs in both the public and private sectors through various interventions.

Mr. Baffour-Awuah disclosed this Tuesday at the launch of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) in Kumasi saying: “This happened within the formal economy. So what happened within the informal economy is not even accounted for here.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM