Bayport launches “We Are Bayport” Campaign

Bayport Savings and Loans, a member of the Bayport Management Limited (BML) has launched the “WE ARE BAYPORT” Campaign.

The campaign is aimed at providing all relevant information about Ghana’s leading payroll based lender and one of the biggest savings and loans company to their customers, investors and stakeholders.

“It is important to make information available to our customers, investors and all stakeholders. We share our growth and success with our community and it is appropriate to make the Bayport facts available to all our stakeholders and for them to know what we really represent,” Nii Amankra Tetteh, the Managing Director of Bayport Savings and Loans stated.

Over the past 15 years of operations in Ghana, Bayport has advanced over one billion Ghana cedis (Ghs1billion) to over four hundred thousand (400,000) Ghanaian businesses and workers.

“It is exciting to also note that, our staff referred to as “Bayporteers” are a major contributor to our success. Currently, we create employment opportunities for over two thousand (2000) Ghanaians month on month,” Nii Tetteh added.

In the statement, Nii Amankra Tetteh emphasized that Bayport Savings and Loans is part of an international group of business with operations in 9 countries across the world.

Specifically, Bayport have operations in seven (7) African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania and Ghana) and two in South Africa (Mexico and Colombia).

Bayport, as a true national business currently operates from fifty-three (53) locations across and present in all the regions of Ghana.

“Our objective is to have a balanced and effective distribution network that delivers convenience to our customers.

“Our initial bond of Ghs200m listed on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) of Ghana Stock Exchange was a super success with investors expressing confidence in the brand and was fully participated,” the Bayport MD mentioned.

Providing details of the campaign, Kwadwo Korsah, the Head of Marketing – Demand Generation stated that ‘with the hashtag #WeAreBayport, Bayport customers are expected to briefly comment on how Bayport has impacted on their individual lives and businesses.’

Selected customers will be rewarded with cash prizes, international and domestic holiday packages, Bayport goodie bags.

