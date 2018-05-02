‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ C’ttee mediocre – Adongo

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has described as “mediocre” the setting up of a 10-man committee to oversee the actualisation of President Akufo-Addo’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ vision.

Akufo-Addo announced the constitution of the committee Tuesday in a speech during the May Day celebration at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The committee to be headed by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, according to the President will draw up a charter, outlining the steps for the realisation of the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ mantra.

“The Charter will then be subjected to scrutiny and debate by Parliament, and adopted as a follow up to the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies,” he said.

The announcement of the President comes on the back of demands from civil society groups and the minority in parliament for a document covering the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ mantra.

The Bolgatanga Central lawmaker nonetheless argued that the move is needless and that government seems confused.

“This president is obviously not serious with the people of Ghana,” he stated.

According to him, the announcement of the constitution of the committee makes nonsense the definition of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ given by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta recently – internal revenue mobilization, expenditure management, inclusive development and creating opportunities.

“That to him [Ken Ofori Atta] was the pillar of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’. Clearly, this is a mediocre government,” said Adongo.

