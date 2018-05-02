Ghana Beyond Aid: Osafo Maafo to head committee

The Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo is expected to head a 10-man committee to oversee the actualization of President Akufo-Addo’s Ghana beyond Aid vision.

The president announced the setting up of the committee when he delivered a speech during the May Day celebration at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday.

According to the President, the Committee is expected to draw up a charter which will outline the steps that would the country realise the Ghana Beyond Aid mantra.

The president has stated on countless occasions that he vision is to build beyond receiving aids and hand-outs from the west.

“The Charter will then be subjected to scrutiny and debate by Parliament, and adopted as a follow up to the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies. The nation will then know in detail how we intend to move Ghana to a situation Beyond Aid,” the president said Tuesday.

“We must turn our back on the old economy, and build a value-added, industrialised economy with modernised agriculture, which is neither victim nor pawn of the world economic order. Our relations with the world must be characterized by an increase in trade and investment co-operation, not aid.

“Healthy relations with other countries, and put Ghanaian products at the high end of the value chain in the global marketplace, and create jobs for the teeming masses of Ghanaians, particularly the youth. The vision is to build a free, prosperous, independent country, a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM