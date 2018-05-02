Ghana is best place to make first $1m – IT Expert

An IT Expert says Ghana is the best place for the youth to make their first $1,000,000.

The chief product officer of Redflight Innovation, a US-based emerging technologies company, Robinne Burrell, said there are several platforms available today for the youth to market themselves.

Ms. Burrell is in Ghana at the invitation of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, as a special Guest of Honour for the launch of the “Ghana Job Bank Initiative”.

The initiative, which is expected to be launched on Thursday May 3, 2018, is under the theme “Job Creation: The Role of Ghana Job Bank”.

Interacting with the media, Ms. Burrell said advancement in technology and social media platforms offer the youth perfect opportunities to market their talents online and make good money out of those talents.

She indicated that the session at the ceremony tomorrow offers her the best opportunity to pass on her years of experience in the use of technological tools to make money.

The Job Bank Platform

Central to the Job Bank platform is the accessibility for youth and young professionals to foster the unique talent pool of tech and entrepreneurs in Ghana, link their skills development path with enterprises through mentoring, coaching, training in related practical skills and technical support as well as career resources to increase the job potential intake within major sectors. With the dynamic features for supporting the job acceleration in Ghana and across Africa, E ON 3 GROUP’s JOB BANK is a platform for both public and private sectors to post their job listing in the job bank.

Vision and Focus of JB

The vision of the Job Bank platform is to adopt technology and game changing career models that focus on building an ultimate platform to engage young people in order to accelerate business development, youth involvement, industrialization and trading, rural transformation, and social media networking. They also aim to expand their social media programme within which will combine a modern and a considerate insight with a unique and typical plan, aimed at redefining career support concepts and to give cutting-edge job posting services in a sustainable manner.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare