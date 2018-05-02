Gov’t breaks down 1m job claim

Government has taken up the challenge to break down the number of jobs that have been created since the NPP assumed power in 2016.

The challenge from some Ghanaians came after the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations claimed that the government had created close to two million jobs so far.

Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah disclosed on Tuesday at the launch of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) in Kumasi that: “This happened within the formal economy. So what happened within the informal economy is not even accounted for here.”

Critics of the Akufo-Addo administration have demanded the government to be specific with the sectors that the said jobs have been created.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, deputy minister for labour Bright Wereko Brobbey said the government has the figures to back their claim.

“We went to the various Ministries and Agencies and confirmed from the Controller and Accountants General Office and SSNIT to gather information on those who have been employed in the Public Sector so far. In the area of the Ministry of Interior, we have a total of 3500 people employed, for Works and Housing, 4039 people have been employed. For the Agric Sector, the Ministry has employed 745,000 people,” he announced.

He said the figure for each sector is available and will be given to journalists if enquired.

Meanwhile, labour analyst Austin Gamey has advised potential recruits under the newly introduced nation builders corps to appreciate the salary being promised them.

“(NABCO) is not a full-time job…it’s something to get people busy as they search for permanent jobs. 600ghs for people to be employed under the (NABCO) program may be very meager but I think that is what the National Purse can afford for now. Those who will be employed under this program should appreciate it,” he said.

He, however, insists nurses and other health workers should not be put under the new job initiative.

“With the NABCO program, I think the nurses and teachers should have been put in a different category”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM