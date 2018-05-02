NABCO copying YEA modules – Quashigah

NDC MP for Keta Richard Quashigah has called on Ghanaians hailing the modules under the newly launched Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to be measured in their praises of the government since the initiative is not “new”.

NABCO will initially operate seven modules designed to meet the pressing needs of the nation while providing jobs for the teeming youth who have received tertiary education but are struggling to find jobs.

The modules include the Feed Ghana module where people serve as agric extension officers to help our farmers. There’s also the Educate Ghana module where people will teach science and mathematics in High schools. The Revenue Ghana module will take graduates into the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue.

Then there’s also the Heal Ghana module where nurses who have been sitting home without jobs after school will be employed.

Commenting on the job initiative, the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Employment told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday that the modules being introduced by the government existed under the Youth Employment agency created by the erstwhile Mahama government.

“NABCO is not a new thing. It has been there for a long time. YEA has already been employing graduates. What we see under NABCO are modules that the YEA were bringing on board and so it is nothing new”.

