Some MPs, Pastors are homosexuals – Mama Zimbi

Popular Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has alleged that some Members of Parliament, Pastors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the country are deeply rooted in the practice of homosexuality.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mama Zimbi described homosexuality as satanic adding that it is a practice that must not be encouraged.

She told host Bola Ray that homosexuality must not be legalised in the country because God frowns upon the act.

“Homosexuality is satanic…God didn’t create man and man, but man and woman,” Mama Zimbi said Wednesday, adding “there are men of God, CEOs…and MPs who are into it.”

The popular sex educationist also advised women to educate their children on sex early so they don’t fall into the act of homosexuality.

The mother of six also stated that sex plays a very essential part in a successful marriage and urged women not to shy away from such discussions with their husbands.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May told President Akufo-Addo and other African leaders attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London recently that it is wrong for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation, compelling the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values to declare that it will oppose any attempt at legalizing homosexuality in Ghana following pressure on the West African country by Western governments.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM