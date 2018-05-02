Sadio Mane is set to return for Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg against AS Roma, with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also expected to be fit.

However, Joe Gomez has not travelled to Italy after sustaining a knock during the early stages of the Reds’ goalless draw with Stoke City at the weekend.

Henderson (ankle) and Alexander-Arnold (dead leg) also suffered minor issues in that game, which Mane missed altogether due to a fitness problem.

But Jürgen Klopp thinks that trio, along with Alberto Moreno (knock), will be available for Wednesday’s match at Stadio Olimpico.

The manager told Liverpoolfc.com: “Apart from the long-term injuries, only Joe is not here.

“He had a little bit of a setback in the early stages of the last game. He came through somehow, to be honest, but after the game the injury was still there so we’ve left him at home.

“It’s only a little setback for Joe, but we have to see how long he will be out for. I don’t know at the moment.

“Apart from that, I think we are pretty complete. We have 20 players plus three goalkeepers, but a lot of kids are involved and Adam Lallana is here, too.”

Lallana was included in Liverpool’s 23-man travelling squad, but Klopp explained that the midfielder is not yet in contention to feature as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Emre Can (back) remains unavailable, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Joel Matip (thigh) sidelined for the rest of the season.

Team Comparison Roma Comparison Liverpool 11 Games Played 11 Defence

Attack

Distribution

Discipline Defence Roma Comparison Liverpool 17 Goals Conceded 9 5 Clean Sheets 6 63 Shots Faced (on target) 31 128 Tackles Won 127 71 Tackles Lost 75 64.3% Tackles Won (%) 62.9% 588 Duels Won 634 526 Duels lost 630 52.8% Duels won (%) 50.2%

Roma, meanwhile, will be without Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti after both sustained injuries during last week’s first leg.

Strootman has a rib issue and Perotti, scorer of the visitors’ second goal in their 5-2 defeat at Anfield, is out due to an ankle problem.

Gregoire Defrel (ankle) and Rick Karsdorp (knee) are long-term absentees for Eusebio Di Francesco’s team.

Source: liverpoolfc