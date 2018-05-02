UEFA CL: Liverpool fan warns supporters to ‘stay in numbers’ after Rome attack

A Liverpool fan has said he and a friend were attacked in Rome ahead of the Champions League semifinal second leg at Roma on Wednesday, urging travelling supporters to “stay in numbers.”

Carl Johnson, of Prescot, Merseyside, told the Liverpool Echo the attack happened on Monday night.

“We came out of the pub at around 10:30 p.m.” Johnson said. “Not many Liverpool fans were out so the two of us were on the way back to the hotel.

“We got a few hundred yards from the hotel and two scooters came out of nowhere. The two passengers on the back got off and attacked us — one had a small metal bar.

“We tried to fight back but the drivers got off. We ran off. We were wearing no LFC colours or clothing. We both had jeans and dark coloured jackets.

“I would just like to warn people to stay in numbers. It seems like the only way these cowards don’t attack.”

Liverpool have sold their 5,000 tickets for the match at the Stadio Olimpico, which takes place amid safety concerns after Liverpool supporter Sean Cox was left in a critical condition following an attack by Roma fans outside Anfield before the first leg.

Liverpool fans in Rome ahead of the Champions League semifinal second leg. Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool have issued security and safety advice to fans travelling over to Rome, urging them not to walk to the stadium and to get there as early as possible.

Supporters have also been made aware that drinking alcohol on the streets is prohibited and have been asked to respect monuments of national importance by not hanging banners or scarves on them.

Police in Rome have said the operation to keep Liverpool fans safe involves around 1,200 officers.

“We are used to managing these events,” public order commissioner Giorgio Luciani told the BBC.

“We can guarantee the safety of Liverpool supporters if they respect the rules and make the day as normal as they can. We don’t ask for anything special, just that they respect the rules.”

Liverpool fans will be held in the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the game for longer than they are ordinarily used to, the head of the Rome police special branch has said.

Giampietro Lionetti said they may be held until as late as 1 a.m. local time with kick-off set for 8:45 p.m.

“If all goes well, we will let the Liverpool fans out earlier, but it could happen,” Lionetti said.

Source:ESPN