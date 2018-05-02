© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Vyrusky’s ‘Adwenfi’ video hits 1m views on YouTube

By miriam hayford
Starr Fm’s DJ Vyrusky has become the first Ghanaian DJ to record 1 million views on YouTube with his song titled ‘Adwenfi’.

Touted as one of Africa’s leading Disc Jockeys, the ‘Adwenfi’ song which features Kuami Eugene and dancehall firebrand, Shatta Wale was published on Youtube on February 26, 2018.

The Starr Drive Prolific turntablist, took to Twitter Wednesday May 2, to express gratitude to fans for the support.

 

Having established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to talk of town events, DJ Vyrusky has  performed on platforms like Ghana Meets Naija, Tidal Rave, Ghana DJs Awards, Red Room at VGMA, the Switch Concerts from Accra to Kwahu to Kumasi, S-Concert, After the Storm Concert and many more.

Kofi Amoako, as he is known outside showbiz, completed a Master’s programme from the University of Ghana Business School in Insurance. He has on his list of satisfied corporate clients, Tigo, Vodafone, UT Bank, and MTN among many others.

At the Discovery of the Year 2013 DJ Awards, he earned the title, Master of the Turntables as he is able to cross genres in a heartbeat. He is currently the official DJ for the biggest Drive Time show in the country Starr Drive and African Dancehall King Shatta Wale.

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

