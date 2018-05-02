We’ll create 100k jobs – NLA

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced it will create over 100,000 jobs “within a space of time to reduce the unemployment situation in Ghana.”

It also disclosed that its E-kiosk project will be rolled out in 29,000 polling stations nationwide soon.

Congratulating workers on May Day Tuesday, the Director General of NLA Kofi Osei-Ameyaw said the Authority is poised to help government fight the menace of unemployment.

Below is the full statement:

Thumbs-Up to All Ghanaian Workers as We Celebrate Happy Labour’s Day

In memory of the struggle of all workers for better working conditions, safe working environment and decent wages, May 1 was declared an eight-hour holiday by the International Workers Congress in Paris.

In Ghana and many Countries worldwide May 1 is officially known as the International Workers Day marked to celebrate productivity, and unite workers for socio-economic advancement.

In line with the vision of NPP Government, the management of NLA is doing everything possible through collaboration with stakeholders to create jobs and maximize revenue for socio-economic development of the Country.

Stakeholders of National Lottery Authority should expect the implementation of E-kiosk project across 29, 000 Polling stations in the Country, the operation of NLA owned online lottery platform and other lottery products.

There were several challenges facing the Lottery industry in Ghana but the leadership of the Authority has put out the tools at our disposal and planned projects to overcome the menace of unemployment as well as correct the anomalies facing the Lottery industry.

As part of efforts to solve the unprecedented unemployment rate in Ghana, the management of NLA has come up with constructive and collaborative measures to create over 100, 000 jobs within a space of time to reduce the unemployment situation in Ghana.

We would like to entreat the stakeholders of the Authority, Management, staff, LMCs and LMC B2B Lotto Operators, Agents and writers to continue to have absolute faith, trust, hope and confidence in management of the Authority to perform even better than before.

Lastly, I wish the workers of NLA and all Ghanaian Workers home and abroad a happy International Workers Day.

God bless all of us and our homeland Ghana.

Thank You.

Issued from: the Office of Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director- General of NLA

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM